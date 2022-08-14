Seattle Sounders play against Real Salt Lake at Lumen Field for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 24. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Sounders are ready to face Real Salt Lake, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 24 game will take place at Lumen Field on August 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team doesn't want to give up, they know they still have a chance to make it to the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Seattle Sounders won two games in the last five games, but three losses are too costly and the team lost a spot in the playoff race. The most recent loss for the Seattle Sounders was against Atlanta United on the road.

Real Salt Lake are the 5th best team in the Western Conference with 9-7-8 overall and 34 points, but the LA Galaxy and Nashville are close to stealing Real Salt Lake's spot as those teams have 33 points each.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 14, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Storylines

Seattle Sounders know that each victory is valuable to climb positions in the standings, they must focus on being one of the seven best teams in the conference since those are the spots that will play in the postseason. Seattle Sounders have a positive record at home with a record of 7-1-4 and 22 points.

Real Salt Lake have a good record and so far the team is among the top seven teams in the Western Conference, that gives them access to the playoffs, but the fight is tough for other clubs like Nashville in the 7th spot and Portland Timbers at the 8th spot. Real Salt Lake lost a recent game against LAFC at home 1-4.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are KMYU Utah, ESPN+, KSL-TV, KCPQ - Q13 FOX, Amazon Prime Video, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Seattle Sounders vs Real Salt Lake: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Sounders are home favorites with 1.80 odds that will pay $180 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong attacking strategy but the visitors don't want to lose their spot. Real Salt Lake are underdogs with 4.20 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Seattle Sounders 1.80.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Seattle Sounders 1.80 Draw 3.60 / 2.5 Real Salt Lake 4.20

* Odds via BetMGM.