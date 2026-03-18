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Senegal dismiss CAF overturning AFCON result vs Morocco on social media

Senegal have officially dismissed CAF’s decision to strip the Lions of Teranga of their 2025 AFCON title, and gave it to Morocco.

By Santiago Tovar

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Cheikh Sabaly of Senegal celebrates.
© Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesCheikh Sabaly of Senegal celebrates.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) sent shockwaves through the sport Tuesday by overturning the 2025 AFCON final result, stripping Senegal of their title and crowning hosts Morocco as champions.

Senegal wasted no time firing back, using their official social media platforms to dismiss the administrative ruling and reaffirm their status as continental kings.

“Forever the First,” the federation wrote alongside a photo of the squad hoisting the hardware, a clear jab at the CAF Appeal Board’s decision to award Morocco a retrospective 3-0 forfeit victory.

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Supporters have largely condemned CAF‘s intervention, which comes nearly two months after Senegal secured a 1-0 extra-time win in a match marred by a chaotic 15-minute player walk-off.

Senegal stars unleash social media firestorm

Midfielder Pathe Ciss was among the most vocal, adopting a sarcastic tone to mock the notion that an administrative scoreline could erase the physical reality of their victory.

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“You can add three goals in favor of the whiners, but we are the 2025 CHAMPIONS of Africa,” Ciss posted, accompanied by laughing emojis.

Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra added to the defiance, sharing Snapchat footage of the team’s celebratory parade through Dakar alongside images of his winner’s medal.

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Senegal vow legal battle at the Court of Arbitration for Sport

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) formalized their resistance Wednesday, confirming they will escalate the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne.

“The Senegalese Football Federation denounces this unfair, unprecedented, and unacceptable decision, which discredits African football,” the FSF stated. “The federation will initiate an immediate appeal before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to protect the integrity of our sporting achievement.

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Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
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