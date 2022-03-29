Nigeria take on Ghana at Abuja National Stadium in Abuja for the 2022 CAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Nigeria vs Ghana: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 CAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

Nigeria and Ghana meet in the 2022 CAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at Abuja National Stadium in Abuja. This game will be intense from the first minute. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Nigeria could not do anything to score during the first leg game of the third round, they dominated the game slightly but the defense of the rivals knew how to stop the Nigerian attack.

Ghana have an inferior offense to Nigeria as they scored only seven goals during the second round of the 2022 CAF World Cup Qualifiers, while Nigeria scored 9 goals with the same winning record of 4-1-1 win.

Nigeria vs Ghana: Date

Nigeria and Ghana play for the 2022 CAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Tuesday, March 29 at Abuja National Stadium in Abuja. The key to this game will be the defensive power of each team after scoring, whichever team scores the first goal of the game must stand firm to defend their side.

Nigeria vs Ghana: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Nigeria vs Ghana at the 2022 CAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 CAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, Nigeria and Ghana at the Abuja National Stadium in Abuja on Tuesday, March 29, will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+

