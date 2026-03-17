Why did CAF overturn AFCON 2025 final result to crown Morocco as champions over Senegal?

CAF has officially crowned Morocco the champions of AFCON 2025, overturning Senegal’s on-field victory from earlier this year. The governing body’s Appeal Board issued a definitive ruling Tuesday, declaring that Senegal forfeited the final match following their mid-game protest at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.

“The CAF Appeal Board has determined that, in accordance with Article 84 of the AFCON Regulations, the Senegal National Team is declared to have forfeited the 2025 Final Match,“ the statement read on their official website.

The ruling effectively vacates the Teranga Lions’ second continental title and award the host nation, Morocco, a retrospective 3-0 victory.

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While Senegal originally triumphed 1-0 in extra time, the Appeal Board found their temporary refusal to play following a controversial VAR decision constituted a formal abandonment of the match.

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The AFCON 2025 final retrospective

Referee Jean-Jacques Ndala awarded a controversial 98th-minute penalty to the host nation following a VAR review. The decision sparked immediate outrage from the Senegalese bench, as they stood on the verge of either a clean sheet or a heartbreaking defeat in regulation.

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The Senegalese squad initially staged a 16-minute walk-off protest, retreating to the tunnel before Sadio Mane eventually persuaded his teammates to return to the pitch.

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With the game’s fate on the line, Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz stepped up for the spot-kick, but his audacious “Panenka” attempt was easily smothered by Edouard Mendy, forcing the match into extra time.

Pape Gueye eventually found the net in the 94th minute to secure what appeared to be Senegal’s second continental crown, but that victory has since been rendered moot. In a landmark ruling issued today, the CAF Appeal Board overturned the result.

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