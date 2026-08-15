Is Chucky Lozano playing today for LA Galaxy vs Dynamo in 2026 MLS Matchday 20?

LA Galaxy face the Houston Dynamo in a crucial 2026 MLS Matchday 20 clash where they need their top players, raising doubts over the availability of Hirving "Chucky" Lozano.

LA Galaxy face a tough matchup against Houston Dynamo on Matchday 20 of the 2026 MLS season, with the spotlight centered on the potential debut of Mexican forward Hirving Lozano in his first game with the club.

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano could log his first minutes with LA Galaxy as they take on Dynamo today at Shell Energy Stadium in the restart of MLS following the Leagues Cup, though his spot in the starting lineup remains to be confirmed.

After remaining inactive throughout 2026, Lozano is closer than ever to returning to the pitch, thanks to LA Galaxy. ‘Chucky’ will join the list of Mexicans who have represented the club.

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Lozano’s arrival in LA

Lozano arrived at LA Galaxy on loan from San Diego FC, a club that sidelined him following disagreements with head coach Mikey Varas. With the move, LA Galaxy added another Mexican player to their roster after Efrain Alvarez left the team.

Hirving Lozano at Snapdragon Stadium.

LA Galaxy are going through an inconsistent stretch, having drawn their last two matches against FC Dallas (0-0) and San Jose Earthquakes (1-1). The squad suffered defeats against St. Louis City (1-3) and Los Angeles FC (0-3), though it managed a narrow 1-0 victory over America. With a record of 3 goals scored and 7 allowed in their last five games, LA Galaxy need the Mexican international to help them find the required level of play.

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If he plays in the match, Lozano could reunite on the pitch with Hector Herrera, a player with whom he shared a locker room when Mexico national team featured both as top leaders at the time.

How Houston Dynamo enter the match

Houston Dynamo enter the match after stringing together a positive run with consecutive victories over New England Revolution (2-0), Sporting Kansas City (2-0), and a decisive win against Austin FC (3-0). Previously, they drew against DC United (1-1) and beat America de Cali (2-1) in a friendly, scoring 10 goals while allowing just 2 during this stretch.