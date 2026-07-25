SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a 2026 MLS match on July 25, 2026

SJ Earthquakes take on LA Galaxy at the Stanford Stadium in a 2026 MLS regular season match. Both rivals are coming off a defeat and are looking to bounce back. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy Tournament MLS Date Saturday, July 25, 2026 Time 10:30 PM (ET) / 7:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy in the USA

Soccer fans won’t find this highly anticipated clash anywhere else, as Apple TV holds exclusive rights to broadcast the action live in its entirety.

The game will be available exclusively through Apple TV, delivering comprehensive live coverage from the opening kick through the closing moments.

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Can I watch SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy for free?

Viewers in the United States can stream the game live through Apple TV, which currently provides a complimentary 7-day trial for eligible new users.

With this promotion, fans can tune in and watch the action without paying upfront, then decide at the end of the trial period whether they would like to keep their subscription active.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

After suffering a surprising 4-0 defeat to Orlando City, the San Jose Earthquakes will look to quickly bounce back and reinforce their position among the Western Conference contenders.

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Standing in their way are the LA Galaxy, who are also searching for answers after consecutive setbacks, including a 3-1 loss to St. Louis City SC and a 3-0 defeat against LAFC in the latest edition of the Los Angeles derby.

With both California rivals eager to put recent struggles behind them, this clash carries added significance as each side aims to return to winning form. Don’t miss what promises to be a highly competitive showdown.

Preston Judd of San Jose Earthquakes – Brandon Vallance/Getty Images

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SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy: Predicted Lineups

SJ Earthquakes (4-2-3-1): Andrew Gunn; Jamar Ricketts, Reid Roberts, Daniel Munie, Benji Kikanovic; Ronaldo Vieira, Beau Leroux, Nick Fernandez; Timo Werner, Ousseni Bouda; Preston Judd.

LA Galaxy (4-3-2-1): JT Marcinkowski; John Nelson, Emiro Garcés, Jakob Glesnes, Miki Yamane; Elijah Wynder, Justin Haak, Lucas Sanabria; Harbor Miller, Joseph Paintsil; Marco Reus.

What time is the SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy match?

The match kicks off today, July 25, at 10:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:30 PM

Central Time: 9:30 PM

Mountain Time: 8:30 PM

Pacific Time: 7:30 PM