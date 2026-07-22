LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time in a 2026 MLS match on July 22, 2026

LA Galaxy will take on St. Louis City at the Dignity Health Sports Park in a 2026 MLS regular season match. After their defeat in the Los Angeles derby, the Galaxy are looking to bounce back against St. Louis City, who are coming off a win. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City Tournament MLS Date Wednesday, July 22, 2026 Time 10:30 PM (ET) / 7:30 PM (PT) TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City in the USA

Apple TV will be the exclusive home for fans eager to watch this marquee showdown live from beginning to end.

This matchup will stream live only on Apple TV, where exclusive coverage brings every moment from kickoff to the final whistle.

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Can I watch LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City for free?

Viewers across the United States can watch this match live on Apple TV, which is offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers.

The offer lets viewers enjoy the match at no initial cost before deciding whether to continue with a subscription after the free trial ends.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The race for an MLS play-in spot heats up as the Los Angeles Galaxy and St. Louis City SC square off in a matchup with major postseason implications.

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The Galaxy are eager to rebound after a tough loss to LAFC in the latest edition of the Los Angeles derby, while St. Louis enters with momentum following a 3-2 win over Sporting Kansas City.

Sitting on 19 points, just one behind the Galaxy, St. Louis can leapfrog its Western Conference rival with a victory. Los Angeles, meanwhile, knows a response is essential as both clubs battle to strengthen their playoff hopes.

Eduard Löwen of St. Louis City – Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

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LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City: Predicted Lineups

LA Galaxy (4-3-3): Mićović; Yamane, Glesnes, Nelson; Cerrillo, Sanabria, Haak; Reus, Wynder, Thommy, Paintsil.

St. Louis City (3-4-3): Lundt; MacNaughton, Totland, Baumgartl; Wallem, Löwen, Hartel, Polvara; Edelman, Becher, Jeong Sang-bin.

What time is the LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City match?

The match kicks off today, July 22, at 10:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 10:30 PM

Central Time: 9:30 PM

Mountain Time: 8:30 PM

Pacific Time: 7:30 PM