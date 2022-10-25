Sergio Aguero is probably the biggest legend in Manchester City's history. Now, the retired striker has revealed Pep Guardiola's most controversial rule at the club that cost him playing some games.

Sergio Aguero left Manchester City in 2021. He shared locker room for a few seasons with Pep Guardiola, one of the best managers in soccer. Their relationship was great and even when the striker moved out from England, the Spanish coach said there was no way they could replace the Argentinian.

To be one of the best managers in the world is not easy and Pep Guardiola knows it. Throughout his career he has coached tons of players and now Sergio Aguero revealed some rules the Spanish coach had, and of course it is a controversial one.

Pep Guardiola's controversial rules at Manchester City according to Sergio Aguero

Sergio Aguero arrived to Manchester City in the summer of 2011 as one of the biggest moves in the club's history. He lived up to the expectations and became a legend by scoring goals for titles and giving tons of joys to the fans.

Then, in 2016 he met Pep Guardiola. The team had high hopes with the Spanish manager, who proved at Barcelona and Bayern Munich what he was capable of. But of course, every great coach has to discipline his players to do what he thinks on the field.

"If your ideal weight is 79-80kg and you were 80 kilos and 100 grams you would be fined and you don't play," said Aguero to El Chiringuito about Pep's rules. "But it can happen! You come across a little bit of chicken for example then you are going to be 50 grams over!'"

About if this happened to him, the Argentinian revealed there was one time he was left out of a match for having some extra weight. "And what was I going to say? He was right… these things happen," told Aguero. "He said it in a good way. And at this time I didn't really have his confidence. But I was always very respectful to the coaches…"