Sergio Ramos has two teams in mind if he is to move to Major League Soccer in the summer.

Sergio Ramos still has something left in the tank and he could be making a splash move to Major League Soccer in the summer. The 38-year-old defender is currently with Sevilla of LaLiga but all signs point to a move outside of Europe for the former Real Madrid legend.



According to El Confidencial, the Los Angeles Galaxy and Inter Miami are two options that Ramos and his people are looking at. While a move to those two clubs specifically seems farfetched, MLS teams have made way for big stars before, even if they needed them or not.



Both the Galaxy and Inter Miami are two clubs known for leaking goals and Sergio Ramos might provide some leadership at the back that MLS defenses desperately need.



Chances of Sergio Ramos playing in MLS



Sergio Ramos has a contract with Sevilla until June of 2024, then he would be a free agent and a team be it in MLS or anywhere else can pounce. When it comes to the LA Galaxy, the club already has an aging backline with Maya Yoshida and Martín Cáceres all over the age of 34.



At Inter Miami, the backline is considerably younger but no less ineffective, Tata Martino’s side is known for horrendous defensive lapses and with MLS toying with rule changes for the summer transfer window, Ramos might be able to fall into the squad.



Both the Galaxy and Inter Miami, though imperfect, are in first place of the MLS West and East respectively.