Not long after Benfica center-back and Argentina international Nicolas Otamendi was victim of robbery and assault at home, thieves broke into an Inter Milan player's home during their Serie A game against Torino.

Once again, Inter Milan are making headlines but not for great reasons. First, it was the Italian finance police searching their offices over the capital gains investigation that previously involved Juventus, but now it's something that has one of their players as victim of a terrible episode.

During the Nerazzurri's Serie A encounter with Torino, in which they won 1-0, thieves have reportedly broken into Stefano Sensi's apartment and stole a haul of 200,000 euros, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

This incident comes just a few days after Argentina international Nicolas Otamendi suffered a robbery and assault at home in Lisbon when he returned from an away game with Benfica, and is also the latest episode of burglary in the Italian league.

Stefano Sensi reportedly robbed during Inter - Torino Serie A match

The Italian newspaper reports that the intruders robbed a watch valued at 70,000 euros and other objects belonging to his wife that would increase the loot to 200,000 euros.

The episode has apparently taken place while Sensi was on duty for Inter Milan against Torino in Matchday 19 of the 2021-22 Serie A and he noticed the robbery when he returned home at night.

It's yet another case of burglary that has a soccer player as victim over the last few weeks. Besides Otamendi's case in Portugal, other Serie A players such as Adam Ounas of Napoli and Genoa veteran goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu had their homes burgled lately. Additionally, former Udinese forward Antonio Di Natale was also robbed.