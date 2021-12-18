Sevilla, one of the teams looking to catch up with Real Madrid at the top of the standings, will face Barcelona in a game that was pending of matchday 4. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this La Liga game in the US.

It seems, at least for the moment, that the only team in a position to fight Real Madrid for the league title is Sevilla. The difference between these two teams, although large, is not significant, as it is with respect to the third, Betis. As things are, it would seem that this season 2021/22 of La Liga will be in the hands of either “Merengues” or “Blanquirrojos”. With this game postponed, the team from Andalusia will have an unbeatable chance of getting closer to the Madrid.

On the Barcelona side, simply a season that they will want to leave behind very soon. It is difficult for a team accustomed to success, having to settle now for modest goals such as entering the qualifying zone for the International Cups (at this point they would not be entering) or looking to win the Europa League. The Catalan team is desperately looking for victories and this game against Sevilla could be a good opportunity to start the long-awaited comeback.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Date

This postponed game of the 4th La Liga matchday will be interesting since both teams are looking for specific objectives: one of them, to get closer to Real Madrid at the top of the standings; for the other, to enter the classification zone for the International Cups. The match will take place on Tuesday, December 21 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona

This postponed game of La Liga matchday 4 between Sevilla (looking to get closer to Real Madrid at the top of the standings) and Barcelona (looking for the International Cup zone) will be broadcast in the US by on ESPN+.

