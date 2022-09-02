Sevilla and Barcelona will clash off on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu in the fourth round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts

Sevilla and Barcelona will come against each other at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on the fourth matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 157th league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 85 games so far; Sevilla have celebrated a victory 36 times to this day, and 35 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 3, 2022, when the Catalans snatched a 1-0 win at home in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

France: 9:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sudan: 9:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

US: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sevilla vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, GUIGO

Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN3

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free

Italy: DAZN

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2

Sudan: beIN Sports English, TOD, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, beIN Sports HD 1

UK: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

US: ESPN+