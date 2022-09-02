Sevilla and Barcelona will come against each other at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville on the fourth matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 157th league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 85 games so far; Sevilla have celebrated a victory 36 times to this day, and 35 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on April 3, 2022, when the Catalans snatched a 1-0 win at home in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.
Sevilla vs Barcelona: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (AEST)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
France: 9:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Russia: 10:00 PM (MSK)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sudan: 9:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
US: 3:00 PM (ET)
Sevilla vs Barcelona: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN, GUIGO
Canada: TSN App, TSN.ca, TSN3
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, Free
Italy: DAZN
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, LaLigaTV
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2
Sudan: beIN Sports English, TOD, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, beIN Sports HD 1
UK: LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
US: ESPN+