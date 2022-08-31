Sevilla and Barcelona will clash off at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in the fourth round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Matchday 4 of La Liga 2022-23

Barcelona will travel to Seville to meet with Sevilla at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on the fourth matchday of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this Spanish La Liga soccer match in the US.

This will be their 157th league meeting. No surprises here as Barcelona have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 85 games so far; Sevilla have celebrated a victory 36 times to this day, and 35 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on April 3, 2022, when the Catalans snatched a 1-0 win at home in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 La Liga season.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Date

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 4 game between Sevilla and Barcelona will be played on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Sevilla.

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona in La Liga 2022-23

The Spanish La Liga match to be played between Sevilla and Barcelona in the fourth round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on ESPN+.