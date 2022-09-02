Chelsea confirmed on Thursday that they have finalized an agreement to buy striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona for a price of €12 million. Here, find out the major reasons behind the striker's decision to leave Camp Nou and return to the Premier League.

The transfer of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona to Chelsea was confirmed on Thursday. The Blues have signed him to a two-and-a-half year agreement, paying Barcelona €12 million. Furthermore, this transaction includes the transfer of Marcos Alonso to Camp Nou in exchange for a player and transfer fee.

Free agent signing from Arsenal in January saw the 33-year-old banished to the bench after Robert Lewandowski's arrival. The Gabonese was released by the Gunners after he had a disciplinary dispute with then-manager Mikel Arteta.

Late that night, Chelsea, who needed a striker, made a trade with Barcelona in which they sent the Spanish left-back in exchange. Interestingly, Thomas Tuchel, the former boss of Aubameyang's at Borussia Dortmund, has denied any fear for the striker's demeanor, while the player himself has promised to disregard the club's infamous number nine curse.

Why Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opted for Barcelona exit and Chelsea move

The forward adjusted nicely to his new surroundings in Catalonia. That he finished tied for the league lead in goals with Memphis Depay despite making less than 25 appearances is indicative of this.

However, things became far more difficult for him once Robert Lewandowski arrived. So, after attracting attention from Chelsea, Auba decided to leave. The talks lasted for a good several weeks.

However, what certainly made talks easier was the armed robbery in his home near Barcelona on early Monday. According to reports, four guys attacked the player in front of his wife Alysha Behague and their two children, brandishing pistols and iron bars.

The burglars made off with diamonds when Aubameyang was coerced into opening a safe at the home in Castelldefels, a seaside town south of Barcelona. Both Aubameyang, 33, and Behague, 36, were injured when they were attacked with iron bars; nonetheless, they chose not to seek medical attention so as not to further fear their children.