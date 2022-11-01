Shakhtar Donetsk will receive RB Leipzig for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.
It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. No big team from the continent plays, but both are fighting to get through the round and that gives the game a huge appeal. Although the consolation prize for the loser will be to play the Europa League, since Celtic will not be able to pass them.
Who has the biggest advantage is RB Leipzig, who have 9 points, while their rivals have 6. In other words, a draw is enough for them to go through the round. Shakhtar need yes or yes for victory. However, there is some encouraging data in their favor: they have better goal difference, so they have to win regardless of the difference. In addition, in the first game between the two they won in Germany 4-1, a performance that they will try to repeat.
Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig: Kick-Off Time
Shakhtar Donetsk will play against RB Leipzig for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, November 2 at the Municipal Stadium Marshal Józef Piłsudski in Warsaw, Poland.
Argentina: 2:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (November 3)
Bangladesh: 11:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 2:45 PM
Cameroon: 6:45 PM
Canada: 1:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 12:45 PM
Egypt: 7:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 5:45 PM
India: 11:15 PM
Indonesia: 12:45 AM (November 3)
Iran: 9:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 12:45 PM
Japan: 2:45 AM (November 3)
Kenya: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 1:45 AM (November 3)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 5:45 AM (November 3)
Nigeria: 6:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 8:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM
Senegal: 5:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 1:45 AM (November 3)
South Africa: 7:45 PM
South Korea: 2:45 AM (November 3)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 8:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:45 PM
Tunisia: 5:45 PM
Uganda: 8:45 PM
UAE: 7:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 1:45 PM (ET)
Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX
Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App
Israel: 5 Live
Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Japan: WOWOW Live
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
South Korea: SPOTV ON 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 13
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, LiveScore App
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), ViX, VIX+