Shakhtar Donetsk will receive RB Leipzig for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. No big team from the continent plays, but both are fighting to get through the round and that gives the game a huge appeal. Although the consolation prize for the loser will be to play the Europa League, since Celtic will not be able to pass them.

Who has the biggest advantage is RB Leipzig, who have 9 points, while their rivals have 6. In other words, a draw is enough for them to go through the round. Shakhtar need yes or yes for victory. However, there is some encouraging data in their favor: they have better goal difference, so they have to win regardless of the difference. In addition, in the first game between the two they won in Germany 4-1, a performance that they will try to repeat.

Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig: Kick-Off Time

Shakhtar Donetsk will play against RB Leipzig for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, November 2 at the Municipal Stadium Marshal Józef Piłsudski in Warsaw, Poland.

Argentina: 2:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (November 3)

Bangladesh: 11:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 2:45 PM

Cameroon: 6:45 PM

Canada: 1:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 12:45 PM

Egypt: 7:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 5:45 PM

India: 11:15 PM

Indonesia: 12:45 AM (November 3)

Iran: 9:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 12:45 PM

Japan: 2:45 AM (November 3)

Kenya: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 1:45 AM (November 3)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 5:45 AM (November 3)

Nigeria: 6:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 8:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:45 PM

Senegal: 5:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 1:45 AM (November 3)

South Africa: 7:45 PM

South Korea: 2:45 AM (November 3)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 8:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:45 PM

Tunisia: 5:45 PM

Uganda: 8:45 PM

UAE: 7:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 1:45 PM (ET)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 MAX

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, LiveScore App

Israel: 5 Live

Italy: Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 254, Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOWOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium 2

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 4

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 13

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, LiveScore App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), ViX, VIX+

