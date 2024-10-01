Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Trending topics:
Slovan Bratislava will receive Manchester City in the league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about the match, including schedules, kickoff times, and where to stream it live in your country.

By Leonardo Herrera

Slovan Bratislava are set to take on Manchester City in league stage Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans can catch all the action either on TV or through various online streaming platforms. Be sure to check the specific viewing options available in your country to ensure you don’t miss a moment of this exciting matchup.

[Watch Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City live in the USA on Paramount+]

Manchester City are eager to secure their first victory in this year’s UEFA Champions League after settling for a goalless draw against Inter Milan in their opener. Led by Erling Haaland, the Citizens are determined to claim all three points in this matchup. As title contenders, they enter the game as heavy favorites, looking to bounce back and assert their dominance in the group stage.

In stark contrast, their opponents, Bratislava, are coming off a rough debut, having suffered a 5-1 defeat to Celtic. Facing a significantly stronger opponent in Manchester City will undoubtedly pose a formidable challenge for them. Despite the odds stacked against them, Bratislava is prepared to put forth their best effort, hoping to create difficulties for the powerful Citizens.

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PMAustralia: 5:00 AM (October 2)Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (October 2)Canada: 3:00 PMFrance: 9:00 PMGermany: 9:00 PMIndia: 12:30 AM (October 2)Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Ireland: 8:00 PMItaly: 9:00 PMMalaysia: 3:00 AM (October 2)Mexico: 1:00 PMNetherlands: 9:00 PMNigeria: 8:00 PMPortugal: 8:00 PMSouth Africa: 9:00 PMSpain: 9:00 PMUAE: 11:00 PMUK: 8:00 PMUSA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Slovan Bratislava vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, Fox Sports ArgentinaAustralia: Stan SportBangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIVCanada: DAZN CanadaFrance: myCANAL, Canal+ Live 4Germany: DAZN GermanyIndia: JioTV, Sony LIVIndonesia: beIN Sports Connect IndonesiaIreland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 255Mexico: MaxNetherlands: Ziggo Sport 6Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2Portugal: DAZN PortugalSouth Africa: DStv App, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport MaXimo 2Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECTUK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1USA: Paramount+, ViX

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

