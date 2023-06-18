Slovenia and Denmark will face each other this Monday, June 19 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Denmark had a disappointing performance in the last World Cup, falling below expectations for a team considered strong. Unfortunately, it appears that they have not been able to improve their level since then, which is starting to pose problems. Despite currently holding the second position in their group and being in a qualifying position, they have not displayed the qualities typically associated with their team.
Their only convincing performance thus far was in their first game against Finland. However, they suffered a defeat to Kazakhstan and encountered significant difficulties against Northern Ireland. In their upcoming match, they will face Slovenia, who may be considered underdogs but have the potential to pose complications for the Danish team and will certainly attempt to do so.
Slovenia vs Denmark: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (June 20)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 20)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (June 20)
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 20)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Slovenia vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa
Greece: Nova Sports 5
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Action Africa
Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5
Mexico: Sky HD
Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1
Portugal: Sports TV6, Sports TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport Action, DStv App, SuperSport Action Africa
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra
Switzerland: DAZN
USA: VIX+.