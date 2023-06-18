Slovenia vs Denmark: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Slovenia and Denmark will face each other this Monday, June 19 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Denmark had a disappointing performance in the last World Cup, falling below expectations for a team considered strong. Unfortunately, it appears that they have not been able to improve their level since then, which is starting to pose problems. Despite currently holding the second position in their group and being in a qualifying position, they have not displayed the qualities typically associated with their team.

Their only convincing performance thus far was in their first game against Finland. However, they suffered a defeat to Kazakhstan and encountered significant difficulties against Northern Ireland. In their upcoming match, they will face Slovenia, who may be considered underdogs but have the potential to pose complications for the Danish team and will certainly attempt to do so.

Slovenia vs Denmark: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 20)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 20)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 20)

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (June 20)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Slovenia vs Denmark: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Action Africa

Greece: Nova Sports 5

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Action Africa

Malaysia: Sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport 5

Mexico: Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Action Africa

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport Premium 1

Portugal: Sports TV6, Sports TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport Action, DStv App, SuperSport Action Africa

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Extra

Switzerland: DAZN

USA: VIX+.