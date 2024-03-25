Slovenia vs Portugal: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 26, 2024

With their sights firmly set on Euro 2024, Portugal and Slovenia are poised to square off in this 2024 international friendly. Explore the intricacies of this impending clash, including avenues for viewers to catch the action via television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in their respective countries.

[Watch Slovenia vs Portugal for FREE in the US on Fubo]

Portugal emerge as one of the frontrunners for the title, motivated to solidify their standing in the tournament. With the potential for Euro 2024 to mark Cristiano Ronaldo‘s farewell from significant national team competitions, the stakes are elevated as he endeavors to make a memorable exit.

Slovenia are dedicated to showcasing a formidable performance and pursuing qualification in a competitive group. Undoubtedly, this match carries significant weight for both teams as they prepare for the obstacles that lie ahead.

Slovenia vs Portugal: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 6:45 AM (March 27)

Canada: 3:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 27)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Slovenia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Slovenia vs Portugal: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Australia: Optus Sport

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN Deutschland

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 2, sooka

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: Channel 11, RTP Play, RTP 1

Slovenia: SportKlub 1 Slovenia

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Xtra

USA: Fubo (free trial)