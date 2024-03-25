Colombia vs Romania: How to watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on March 26, 2024

Colombia and Romania are set to square off in a friendly match as part of their preparations for the upcoming continental tournaments. Delve into the specifics of this impending showdown, including avenues for viewers to tune in via television broadcasts or live streaming services accessible in their respective countries.

[Watch Colombia vs Romania for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The Colombian team enters this game brimming with confidence. They recently faced Spain, a world champion and one of UEFA’s finest teams, in a tough friendly match, where they emerged victorious with a 1-0 win. Undoubtedly, the South Americans’ spirits are buoyant, and they aim to maintain this positive momentum.

Their opponents, Romania, have qualified for an important tournament after several years of disappointment, and they are keen to prepare thoroughly to compete under optimal conditions. Taking on one of the best in Conmebol will undoubtedly be very positive for the Romanians.

Colombia vs Romania: Kick-Off Time

Canada: 3:30 PM

Colombia: 2:30 PM

Romania: 9:30 PM

United States: 3:30 PM (ET)

Colombia vs Romania: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Colombia: Caracol Play, Caracol TV

International: Fanatiz International

Romania: Antenna 1

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes