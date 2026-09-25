Tom Brady warns other NFL teams about key element that makes the Chiefs dangerous

The Kansas City Chiefs have started better than expected in this 2026 NFL season, standing at 2-0 in their first two games following a formidable return from Patrick Mahomes, who has formed a great duo with Kenneth Walker III. Everything indicates that things could only improve from here, and Tom Brady recognizes something that should scare the rest of the league.

Tom Brady named one thing about the Chiefs that should scare the rest of the NFL, according to a post on X by Fox Sports. “I think this offense, being able to run the ball, becomes exponentially more explosive,” Brady said. “And that should scare a lot of teams in the NFL.”

The Miami Dolphins are not expected to put up much of a fight over the weekend against the Chiefs, but that will only provide Andy Reid’s team with another opportunity to impress Brady. All of this comes with Tyreek Hill in sight to join the Chiefs.

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Brady impressed by Chiefs’ quality

And it is not just Mahomes these days. The addition of Kenneth Walker III has made a big difference, Brady said. That has been noticeable in both games, with Mahomes even using it as an advantage to expose himself less after returning from his injury.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I think one thing that’s not only impressed me, but should honestly scare the rest of the NFL is the Chiefs’ running game,” Brady said. “That’s kind of been an afterthought, even in all of their championship seasons. It really wasn’t a running team. It was a lot of passing the football. Passing to (Travis) Kelce, passing to Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins.”

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But things have changed with the addition of Walker. And not just Walker, but the explosiveness of Walker himself. In two games, he has rushed for a massive 290 yards with a touchdown. He is averaging a shocking 6.2 yards per carry in the 2026 NFL season.

“You got Kenneth Walker running the way that he is,” Brady said. “They’ve got to come down and try to tackle him. As soon as they do that, that exposes a lot of one-on-one opportunities for Mahomes. And you know he’s going to find those.”