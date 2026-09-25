Sean McVay casts doubt on Puka Nacua’s return status ahead of Rams’ Week 3 matchup vs Broncos

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay offers an injury update on Puka Nacua, casting doubt on his status for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos in the 2026 NFL season.

The Los Angeles Rams bounced back from a rough start to the 2026 NFL season with a solid victory against the New York Giants. However, they have had to deal with an injury to Puka Nacua, who will likely not be ready to return in Week 3 against the Denver Broncos- unfortunate news for Sean McVay‘s squad.

After being ruled doubtful for Sunday’s matchup in Denver, McVay claimed that he thinks Nacua could return by Week 4 for the game against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The four-year veteran still needs more time to recover, but Los Angeles does not appear to be discussing a trip to injured reserve for now. “Sean McVay believes that, barring a setback, Puka Nacua could return next week vs. the Eagles,” Schefter reported.

ESPN’s Sarah Barshop broke the news that the two-time Pro Bowler missed Friday’s practice, which led to his doubtful ruling for Sunday. That leaves Matthew Stafford throwing to Davante Adams as his No. 1 wide receiver for at least one more week. “Puka Nacua will not practice and will be listed as doubtful for the game against the Broncos,” Barshop reported.

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What happened to Puka Nacua?

The Rams star sustained the injury during a Thursday practice heading into the Week 2 matchup against the Giants. The team quickly ruled him out for that game, and the injury has lasted longer than the club had hoped. The good news is that L.A. has not considered placing him on IR.

Puka Nacua #12 of the Los Angeles Rams

Whenever Puka Nacua does return from injury, he will aim to bounce back from his cold performance in the season opener. In his one game of action this year, Nacua recorded five receptions for 74 yards off nine targets.

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While McVay reassured reporters that there is no structural concern or risk of a long-term absence, the decision to hold him back highlights the team’s commitment to ensuring he returns at 100% rather than risking a lingering soft-tissue aggravation.

Nacua’s replacement

Matthew Stafford and the Rams are trending toward not having Puka Nacua for a second week in a row. However, Nacua’s replacement, Jordan Whittington, is expected to be back in Week 3 of the NFL season against the Broncos.

Moreover, Stafford figures to have his top tight end, Colby Parkinson. That does not negate the potential loss of Nacua or safety Kam Kinchens, but it helps. “Rams WR Jordan Whittington (quad) will be back this week, Sean McVay said, while TE Colby Parkinson will go through today’s jog-through and is ‘trending in the right direction,'” LA Daily News reporter Adam Grosbard posted on X on September 25, adding, “S Kam Kinchens will be doubtful for Sunday.”