The road to the 2026 World Cup is on and the South American Qualifiers are well underway. After five rounds of play, Argentina are still in control of the standings, but Uruguay managed to reduce the gap.

La Celeste pulled off a shocking victory in Buenos Aires, handing the reigning world champions their first defeat in the tournament. Besides, they put themselves within touching distance of the leaders.

Elsewhere, Bolivia claimed their first win in the competition by taking down Peru, while Venezuela couldn’t break the deadlock against Ecuador. In addition, Colombia claimed a massive come-from-behind win over Brazil, whereas Paraguay and Chile shared the points.

Conmebol 2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Matchday 5 results

Bolivia 2-0 Peru

2-0 Peru Venezuela 0-0 Ecuador

Colombia 2-1 Brazil

2-1 Brazil Argentina 0-2 Uruguay

Paraguay 0-0 Chile

Conmebol Qualifiers Standings after Matchday 5

Argentina | 12 points (+5 Goal differential) Uruguay | 10 points (+5 GD) Colombia | 9 points (+2 GD) Venezuela | 8 points (+3 GD) Brazil | 7 points (+2 GD) Ecuador | 5 points (+1 GD) Paraguay | 5 points (-1 GD) Chile | 5 points (-3 GD) Bolivia | 3 points (-7 GD) Peru | 1 point (-7 GD)

Matchday 6 games of the Conmebol 2026 WC Qualifiers

The sixth round of the South American Qualifiers will be headlined by a highly anticipated derby between Brazil and Argentina. The lifelong rivals will clash at the iconic Maracana, in a game that could be very telling for their aspirations. These are all the Matchday 6 games of the Conmebol road to the 2026 World Cup: