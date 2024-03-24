Spain and Brazil are set to clash in an international friendly match who promises to be very intense. In our preview, we will meticulously analyze the potential starting lineups for both teams, ensuring that no details are overlooked in this captivating showdown.

[Watch Spain vs Brazil online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

This friendly encounter holds significant weight as it brings together two world champions, highlighting its importance despite its exhibition status. It sets the stage for a clash between two football powerhouses from UEFA and Conmebol, as they gear up for their upcoming continental competitions: Euro 2024 and Copa America 2024.

Brazil enter the match buoyed by a hard-earned triumph over England, their spirits soaring as they approach the showdown. Conversely, Spain’s recent loss to Colombia serves as a reminder of the challenges ahead, emphasizing the importance of caution against the formidable Brazilians, renowned as a dominant force within Conmebol.

Spain probable lineup

The Spanish team wants to make up for the defeat against Colombia.

Spain possible lineup: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Grimaldo; Ruiz, Rodri, Merino; N Williams, Morata, Olmo.

Brazil probable lineup

The Brazilians want to repeat the good performance they did against England.

Brazil possible lineup: Bento; Danilo, Bremer, Beraldo, Wendell; Paqueta, Guimaraes, Luiz; Pepe, Rodrygo, Vinicius.