Spain does not want to risk losing top spot in UEFA Nations League Group A when it faces Switzerland on matchday 5. Read on to find out how and where to watch this game for free if you are in the United States.

All of the National Teams qualified to Qatar 2022, Spain and Switzerland, for example, will be looking to prepare as well as possible for the big tournament. That's why when they meet in the UEFA Nations League there will be a double motivation to win. The best thing is that you can watch this match for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial).

It is obvious that for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, both managers, Luis Enrique and Murat Yakin will use every match they play before the World Cup to test the weapons that can best serve them in the great soccer tournament that will be played from November 20 to December 18.

However, in the context of the UEFA Nations League, this match is key for both teams, as Spain is in danger of losing the first place in Group A (and with that the pass to the next round) and Switzerland has the goal of getting out of the last place of the standings soon to avoid relegation to the B league.

Spain vs Switzerland: Date

Spain comes into this match having beaten the Czech Republic, while Switzerland surprised everyone by beating Portugal. This game will take place on Saturday, September 24 at La Romareda Stadium in Zaragoza.

Spain vs Switzerland: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Spain vs Switzerland:

In the 5 most recent meetings between Spain and Switzerland, the scales have been tipped in favor of the Furia Roja, who have won 3 times, for 2 draws, with no victory for the Rossocrociati. Don't miss this UEFA Nations League match for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial). The broadcast can also be found on Vix.