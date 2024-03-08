Sporting Gijon may want to think about how they communicate with their followers a bit more after a heavily panned post was uploaded to the club’s social media page.

In the video an underage girl is in the middle of Estadio Municipal El Molinón – Enrique Castro “Quini” field cleaning the center circle with a wet broom, she later paints the half field line with the universal symbol for women.

While the video was intended to be about inclusion, the end result was a catastrophic nightmare, as supporters panned the video.

Sporting Gijon slammed on social media over Women’s Day post

Fans of the club and many around the world commented on the video, one tweet stated “in their minds it must of been a great idea” or a picture of a masked man with the tweet “the CM sharing his “great” idea.”

One user retweeted the video stating “there is no way they could be capable, but yes they did”. Sporting Gijon is fifth in the Spanish second division three points back from second.