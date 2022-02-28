The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has also spilled onto the sporting landscape, with thousands of protests across the world condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. From the Premier League, Serie A, to MLS, all the way to the NBA, many athletes and organizations have protested the escalating war.

UEFA has already moved the UEFA Champions League final and FIFA has recently ruled that Russia has been stripped of their official colors, national anthem, and would play as the 'Football Union of Russia' for World Cup qualifying playoffs. Nonetheless Poland and other nations are opting to not play Russia entirely as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

At the club level sources have told German outlet Bild that UEFA will announce that Spartak Moscow will be removed from the Europa League. Here is more information on UEFA’s possible decision.

Spartak Moscow to be removed from the UEFA Europa League

The Russian club is in the round of 16, after being top of their group, but due to the crisis will be forced to forfeit their tie with German club, RB Leipzig. RB Leipzig may get a bye to the quarterfinals with Leipzig chief Oliver Mintzlaff expecting the announcement shortly.

Many clubs and national teams have already expressed their protest and safety concerns over playing in Russia.The Russian Premier League is carrying on and had games this past weekend. While soccer players in Ukraine, like Uruguayan Carlos de Pena, had to keep posting updates on Twitter as he and various other South American soccer players made their way to the border to escape the conflict.