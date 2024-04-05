Sporting CP receive Benfica for the Matchday 27 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

In an eagerly anticipated showdown, Sporting CP are set to welcome Benfica for a thrilling match on Matchday 28 of the 2023/2024 Primeira Liga season. Check out all the pertinent information regarding this captivating fixture, including options for viewing the match on television or streaming it live in your country.

Undoubtedly, the most eagerly awaited clash not just for fans of both teams but for the entire Primeira Liga community is the Portuguese Derby. It’s a showdown between two of the country’s soccer giants: Sporting CP and Benfica. Alongside Porto, these clubs have dominated local titles throughout history.

Adding to the excitement, both teams enter this fixture occupying the top two spots. Sporting lead the tournament with 68 points (with one game in hand), closely trailed by Benfica with 67 points. This duel isn’t just about bragging rights; it’s a battle for league supremacy. The anticipation is intensified by their recent 2-2 draw in the Taça de Portugal. With such fierce rivalry, this match is an absolute must-watch.

Sporting CP vs Benfica: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:30 PM

France: 9:30 PM

Germany: 9:30 PM

Italy: 9:30 PM

Mexico: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 9:30 PM

Nigeria: 8:30 PM

Portugal: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 9:30 PM

USA: 3:30 PM (ET)

Sporting CP vs Benfica: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: Sportdigital FUSSBALL

International: Bet365, Triller TV+, GOLTV Play, Shahid

Italy: DAZN Italy

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

South Africa: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

USA: GolTV Spanish, GOLTV