Where to watch Benfica vs Estrela live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Primeira Liga

Benfica and Estrela will face each other in the Matchday 19 showdown of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga season. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

With the season at a critical juncture, both teams enter this matchup in urgent need of points. Benfica sit 10 points behind league leaders Porto, and another slip could significantly damage their Primeira Liga title hopes, especially with their Champions League outlook offering little optimism.

Estrela are under pressure as well, owning 19 points and standing just four points above the relegation zone, making this a high-stakes clash for both sides as each looks to steady its season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Benfica vs Estrela match be played?

Benfica square off with Estrela in a Matchday 19 clash of the 2025/2026 Primeira Liga this Sunday, January 25, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 PM (ET).

Jovane Cabral of Estrela – Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Advertisement

Benfica vs Estrela: Time by State in the USA

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

How to watch Benfica vs Estrela in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Primeira Liga clash between Benfica and Estrela in the USA on Benfica TV INT.