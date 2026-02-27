Sidney Crosby confirmed that, after not being able to play with Team Canada in the gold medal game of the 2026 Winter Olympics, all his attention is focused on recovering to have a chance to be available for the Stanley Cup playoffs with the Penguins.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s why we play. Obviously, the Olympics was a great opportunity and experience, but, I think you shift your focus to exactly that. Playing in the playoffs.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins control their destiny to clinch a spot in the postseason and, at the moment, they are in a good position within the Metropolitan Division to achieve it. However, the schedule will become very difficult in the coming weeks as they face several contenders.

How long will Sidney Crosby be out for?

Sidney Crosby will be out for at least one month according to official information released by the Penguins. Under this scenario, the legend’s goal is very clear: to return as soon as possible to help his teammates in a playoff push. “It’s so special and so fun to be in those big games and play for that. So, yeah, that’s where my mind’s at.”

What injury did Sidney Crosby have in the Olympics?

Sidney Crosby has a lower body injury after the 2026 Winter Olympics. No further details have been given about the medical issue, and the only thing publicly known is the possible recovery timeline.

