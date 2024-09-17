Sporting CP vs Lille: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Sporting CP will face off against Lille in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the action live, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, with all the details tailored to your location.
Sporting CP enter the Champions League with high expectations after a dominant start in the Primeira Liga. The Portuguese club has been in top form domestically, and now looks to carry that momentum into the international stage. If they can replicate their league performances, Sporting could emerge as a serious contender in this competition, making them a team to watch closely.
In their opening match, Sporting face Lille, a formidable opponent with flashes of brilliance but some inconsistency this season. The French side is eager to make a strong start in the tournament, and securing a win in this first clash could set the tone for their campaign.
Sporting CP vs Lille: Kick-Off Time in your country
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 18)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)
Alexsandro of Lille – IMAGO / PanoramiC
Sporting CP vs Lille: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Live 1
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255
Mexico: Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 6
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network