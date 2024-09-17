Trending topics:
UEFA Champions League

Sporting CP vs Lille: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Sporting CP host Lille in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Viktor Gyökeres of Sporting CP
© IMAGO / Sports Press PhotoViktor Gyökeres of Sporting CP

By Leonardo Herrera

Sporting CP will face off against Lille in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Here’s everything you need to know about how to catch the action live, whether you’re watching on TV or streaming online, with all the details tailored to your location.

[Watch Sporting CP vs Lille live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

Sporting CP enter the Champions League with high expectations after a dominant start in the Primeira Liga. The Portuguese club has been in top form domestically, and now looks to carry that momentum into the international stage. If they can replicate their league performances, Sporting could emerge as a serious contender in this competition, making them a team to watch closely.

In their opening match, Sporting face Lille, a formidable opponent with flashes of brilliance but some inconsistency this season. The French side is eager to make a strong start in the tournament, and securing a win in this first clash could set the tone for their campaign.

Advertisement

Sporting CP vs Lille: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (September 18)
Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Canada: 3:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (September 18)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Alexsandro of Lille – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Alexsandro of Lille – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Advertisement

Sporting CP vs Lille: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Live 1
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255
Mexico: Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 6
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4
UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NFL News: HC Nick Sirianni gives uncertain report on Philadelphia Eagles' AJ Brown's injury
NFL

NFL News: HC Nick Sirianni gives uncertain report on Philadelphia Eagles' AJ Brown's injury

MLB News: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani breaks 130-Year MLB record with unmatched season milestone
MLB

MLB News: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani breaks 130-Year MLB record with unmatched season milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the departure of Al Nassr coach Luis Castro
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to the departure of Al Nassr coach Luis Castro

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo