Sporting CP vs Lille: Where to watch and live stream 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Sporting CP host Lille in the league phase Matchday 1 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the match schedules, kickoff times, and streaming options available in your country.

Sporting CP enter the Champions League with high expectations after a dominant start in the Primeira Liga. The Portuguese club has been in top form domestically, and now looks to carry that momentum into the international stage. If they can replicate their league performances, Sporting could emerge as a serious contender in this competition, making them a team to watch closely.

In their opening match, Sporting face Lille, a formidable opponent with flashes of brilliance but some inconsistency this season. The French side is eager to make a strong start in the tournament, and securing a win in this first clash could set the tone for their campaign.

Sporting CP vs Lille: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (September 18)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Canada: 3:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (September 18)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (September 18)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Alexsandro of Lille – IMAGO / PanoramiC

Sporting CP vs Lille: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: Free, myCANAL, Canal+ France, Canal+ Live 1

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 255

Mexico: Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 6

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 4

UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX, CBS Sports Network