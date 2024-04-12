Inter Miami will visit Sporting Kansas City the Matchday 8 of the 2024 MLS. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami aim to bounce back after their elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup as they gear up to face Sporting Kansas City on Matchday 8 of the MLS. This preview provides comprehensive insights into the upcoming match, highlighting the venue and offering a range of viewing options via TV or live streaming platforms accessible in your country.

The elimination from the Concacaf Champions Cup dealt a significant blow to Lionel Messi and Inter Miami, who undoubtedly aimed to secure a spot among the top four in a tournament where they were considered one of the main contenders. However, they were clearly outmatched by their opponents, Monterrey.

Nevertheless, Inter Miami cannot dwell on what might have been. They must now shift their focus to the MLS where they currently trail the Eastern leaders, New York Red Bulls, by 2 points. Their upcoming opponents, Sporting Kansas City, currently sit three places below the top of the Western Conference standings and are eager to narrow the gap with the leaders.

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 11:30 AM (April 13)

Bangladesh: 6:30 AM (April 13)

Canada: 8:30 PM

France: 2:30 AM (April 13)

Germany: 2:30 AM (April 13)

India: 6:00 AM (April 13)

Indonesia: 8:30 AM (April 13)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (April 13)

Italy: 2:30 AM (April 13)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (April 13)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (April 13)

Nigeria: 1:30 AM (April 13)

Portugal: 1:30 PM (April 13)

South Africa: 2:30 AM (April 13)

Spain: 2:30 AM (April 13)

UAE: 4:30 AM (April 13)

UK: 1:30 PM (April 13)

USA: 8:30 PM (ET)

Sporting Kansas City vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

The 2024 MLS regular season clash between Sporting Kansas City and Inter Miami will be available for global viewing through MLS League Pass on Apple TV. Other option for USA is SiriusXM FC.