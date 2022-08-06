Sporting Kansas City play against LA Galaxy at Children's Mercy Park for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 24. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Sporting Kansas City are ready to face LA Galaxy, Western Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 24 game will take place at Children's Mercy Park on August 6, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). The home team is sunk at the bottom of the standings and it is unlikely that they will play in the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Sporting Kansas City's season is bad and there's nothing they can do to repair the damage. The team's record is 5-5-14 with a recent losing streak going back three weeks, most recently against Austin FC.

LA Galaxy don't want to give up as they still have enough time to fight for a spot in the upcoming postseason. So far LA Galaxy are in the 9th spot of the standings with 9-3-10 overall and 30 points.

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 6, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Children's Mercy Park, Kansas City, Kansas.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy: Storylines

Sporting Kansas City are the worst team in the Western Conference, the last time they won a game was on July 9, on that occasion they defeated CF Montreal on the road 2-1 in what was their only winning streak of that month. Sporting Kansas City are scoring an average of 0.79 goals per game.

LA Galaxy have won two games in the last six weeks, they lost four games last month and the most recent game was a loss in the last week of July against FC Dallas 0-1 on the road. After this game against Kansas City they return home to play a round of two games against Vancouver and Seattle.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Western Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN.com, Great 38 - WTTA, ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet, UniMás, TUDN USA, lagalaxy.com, sportingkc.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Sporting Kansas City vs LA Galaxy: Predictions And Odds

LA Galaxy are favorites to win this game on the road with 2.35 odds that will pay $235 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a better spot in the standings than the visitors. Sporting Kansas City are underdogs with 2.85 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: LA Galaxy 2.35.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Sporting Kansas City 2.85 Draw 3.40 / 2.5 LA Galaxy 2.35

* Odds via BetMGM.