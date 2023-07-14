St. Louis City vs Inter Miami: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023 MLS in your country

Inter Miami will visit St. Louis City this Saturday, July 15 for the Matchday 26 of the 2023 MLS. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

St. Louis City currently sit at the top of the Western Conference standings. Despite suffering a challenging 3-0 defeat against Los Angeles FC in Matchday 25, the team from Missouri maintains its position as the leaders. However, their lead has narrowed to just a two-point difference over their closest rivals, precisely their rivals in their previous game, LAFC.

To maintain their top position, St. Louis City are determined to secure a victory in their upcoming match against Inter Miami, one of the weaker teams in the tournament. The Florida team is eagerly awaiting the arrival of new star players to help improve their disappointing performance thus far.

St. Louis City vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 9:30 PM

Australia: 12:30 PM (July 16)

Belgium: 2:30 AM (July 16)

Brazil: 9:30 PM

Canada: 8:30 PM

Denmark: 2:30 AM (July 16)

Egypt: 2:30 AM (July 16)

France: 2:30 AM (July 16)

Germany: 2:30 AM (July 16)

Ghana: 12:30 AM (July 16)

Greece: 3:30 AM (July 16)

India: 6:00 AM (July 16)

Indonesia: 8:30 AM (July 16)

Ireland: 1:30 AM (July 16)

Israel: 3:30 AM (July 16)

Italy: 2:30 AM (July 16)

Malaysia: 8:30 AM (July 16)

Mexico: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 2:30 AM (July 16)

New Zealand: 1:30 PM (July 16)

Norway: 2:30 AM (July 16)

Philippines: 8:30 AM (July 16)

Poland: 2:30 AM (July 16)

Portugal: 1:30 AM (July 16)

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 AM (July 16)

Spain: 2:30 AM (July 16)

Sweden: 2:30 AM (July 16)

Switzerland: 2:30 AM (July 16)

UAE: 4:30 AM (July 16)

UK: 1:30 AM (July 16)

United States: 8:30 PM (ET)

St. Louis City vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

