Lionel Messi mania is in full effect, Inter Miami is set to announce the signing of the Argentine World Cup legend on Sunday with a mega show that will/could feature Bad Bunny and Shakira. Lost in the excitement of Messi is that Inter Miami has a game on Saturday on the road against expansion and first place side St. Louis CITY.

For Inter Miami it will be the start of the Tata Martino era, as the new coach will manage his first game with the last place side. St. Louis CITY started the season by hitting the ground running, but since then has been inconsistent but has managed to stay first in the MLS West. CITY are 12-8-2 on the season while Inter Miami are last in the MLS East with a 5-13-3 mark.

Inter Miami need three points to have some breathing room for when Messi does step on the field in MLS action and try to get to that last playoff spot in the East. St. Louis CITY truly wants home field advantage against Inter Miami and are requesting fans who want to sit in the supporters’ section to not bring any clothing with Messi’s name on it, or even kits of his past clubs

No Lionel Messi kits at CityPark supporters section

St. Louis CITY has a lovely stadium, which they have sold out since starting play in MLS and it has become one of the best venues in all of MLS. CITY averages 22,423 fans per game and has passionate supporters.

In an effort to avoid any issues the North End section, which is reserved for the Supporters Group of St. Louis CITY has issued a statement that no Messi related gear will be allowed for that game. Meaning no Messi shirts or gear, no Argentina, PSG, Newell’s, and Barcelona kits.

For Inter Miami the game is a must win to have any hope once the Argentine star begins MLS play, for the 22,423 fans that will go a missed opportunity to see the best player in history.