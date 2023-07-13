Lionel Messi is in Miami, he has secretly met his teammates, and was filmed leaving a Miami restaurant with his family last night. Yet to sign his contract, Messi cannot officially join Inter Miami until one of their DP’s is removed from the roster, still it should all be cleared up by Sunday when Messi is formally presented.

Now TyC Sports reporter Gastón Edul has revealed what the plans are for the Argentine and Inter Miami in the coming days. It all kicks off on Sunday with a mega presentation which is rumored to have Shakira and Bad Bunny as entertainment for over 20,000 spectators.

Also, Gastón Edul revealed some of the signings slated to join Messi at Inter Miami in the coming days. Here is a breakdown of what is to come for Inter Miami and Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi Inter Miami timeline