Star presence at the Inter Miami match: Lionel Messi and his meeting with a GOAT at Chase Stadium

MLS Matchday 28 not only brought a new victory for the comfortable leader Inter Miami over Cincinnati but also delivered a one-of-a-kind moment that’s hard to replicate. The Tata Martino-led squad had a star-studded presence in the stands, with three of the most successful athletes in history making an appearance at Chase Stadium: Lionel Messi crossed paths with a GOAT at the Stadium.

Once again, the Herons showcased their dominance in the domestic league and proved why they are serious title contenders, even with their star player sidelined by injury. Messi is still in the recovery phase from his injury and had to watch the match from the sidelines once more. In fact, Lionel Messi’s comeback date is in question after Tata Martino’s statement.

Despite this, the player who took control of the match was none other than Messi’s best friend, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez. The former Barcelona and Liverpool forward was pivotal in Inter’s victory, with his two early goals sealing the win well before halftime.

The home victory not only extended their lead over their closest rival, Cincinnati, in the standings but also solidified their march towards the playoffs, positioning them as strong contenders for the title.

Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami celebrates scoring with teammate Matías Rojas #7 of Inter Miami against the FC Cincinnati during the first half at Chase Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

High-profile guests in the stands

As usual, whenever Inter Miami plays at home, numerous famous personalities, both from the sports world and beyond, make their way to Chase Stadium. Lionel Messi’s inclusion in MLS has attracted many to the sport, and with every opportunity, they show up in force.

Notable figures such as LeBron James, Jimmy Butler, and even actor Will Smith have been spotted. Although the Argentine remains injured, he doesn’t miss a home game and is always present in the stands. It was there that he crossed paths with one of the most significant figures in American football history.

The athlete in question is none other than multiple-time NFL champion quarterback Tom Brady, who has a close relationship with Inter Miami owner David Beckham and seized the opportunity to attend the Herons’ victory.

David Beckham and Tom Brady speak prior to a game between the Inter Miami and the FC Cincinnati at Chase Stadium on August 24, 2024 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Beckham and his social media post

Given the significance of Brady’s presence at the stadium, David Beckham himself facilitated a meeting between the GOAT and Lionel Messi, and shared a photo with the caption ‘The Greatest’.

After this post, it was Tom Brady himself who shared it on his Instagram account @tombrady, jokingly suggesting that he would bring Lionel Messi to play for his team in England, Birmingham.

David Beckham with Lionel Messi and Tom Brady.

