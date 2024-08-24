Trending topics:
Inter Miami midfielder makes major statement about Lionel Messi’s influence

Inter Miami midfielder Matías Rojas recently shed light on the significant influence Lionel Messi has within the team.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on against Atlanta United
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on against Atlanta United

By Gianni Taina

Lionel Messi, who has been out since sustaining an ankle injury during Argentina’s victorious Copa America 2024 campaign, has yet to return to action for Inter Miami.

Matias Rojas, tasked with leading the team’s midfield in Messi’s absence, emphasized the captain’s enduring impact in the locker room. “Leo is always there, watching everything. He speaks before the match, always offering his perspective. For us, his words are like gospel,” Rojas shared, highlighting the deep respect Messi commands among his teammates.

Rojas also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to play alongside Messi, noting, Sometimes we take it for granted, but sharing every day with the greatest player in the history of soccer is beyond words. I’m very happy and grateful for the learning experience.” Despite Messi’s injury, his leadership and influence remain a vital part of Inter Miami.

No clear return date for Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi’s ankle ligament injury, sustained during the Copa America final against Colombia, continues to sideline him from Inter Miami’s lineup. The injury has also ruled him out of Argentina’s September World Cup qualifiers.

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts as he leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia

Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts as he leaves the pitch after suffering an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia. Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Initially, the club estimated a recovery period of four to six weeks, but as that timeframe approaches, head coach Gerardo Martino has yet to provide details on Messi’s potential return.

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami comeback date in question after Tata Martino’s statement

