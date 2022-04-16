In the summer, it was generally assumed that Kylian Mbappe will leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid once his contract ends. The storyline has taken an abrupt turn, however, as an unexpected new team have already announced his signature. Here, find out more details.

It doesn't take much to dream big and hope to see world-class players wear their favorite jerseys. Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe had recently published a story on his official Instagram profile with the words "zebra" along with the "soon" emoji. The post sparked the fans' fantasies.

However, an Italian fourth division club, Battipagliese surprised everyone, announcing the purchase of the prolific French strike for the next season. The team coached by Fiorello Lerro is doing impressively well in Group H of the Serie D. In fact, Battipagliese are on the top of the table with 57 points collected in 21 games.

An almost perfect path, the result of 19 victories, one draw, and one defeat. The Bianconeri have built their fortunes both in the offensive and in the defensive phase. Their current record is 71 netted and only 12 let-in goals.

Battipagliese 'announce' Mbappe deal

Via a statement on their official channels, the Serie D squad have, therefore "formalized" the signing of Kylian Mbappe, who will join the Zebrette starting next season. "Yes, it's all true: Kylian Mbappe will be a Battipagliese player next year. Mbappe - Falcone… what a moment!“.

The Salerno-based side clearly have wanted to have a jest with their followers. The Bianconeri have built a great attack, but the dream is to partner the Frenchman with Gianluca Falcone, an author of a splendid season up to now.

Most of the achievements go through Falcone himself, who has found the net 25 times in 16 appearances. A real leader, who has been steering his team towards championship victory and a very likely promotion to the third division, the Serie C.

What really lies ahead for Mbappe

For the Instagram story that simply said "zebra", a sponsorship or a marketing contract might be the likely explanation. Meanwhile, Mbappe is largely anticipated to join Real Madrid on a free transfer. A new agreement to keep him in Red-and-Blues has not been agreed upon, but it is possible. The 23-year-old's contract ends on June 30 and he will be a free agent after that.