Sven-Göran Eriksson dies at 76: The Swedish manager’s titles￼

Sven-Göran Eriksson has succumbed to his battle with cancer and died on Monday, August 26, 2024. The former England manager won championships with Benfica, Roma, Lazio, and Sampdoria.

Sven-Göran Eriksson, England’s first foreign national team manager and a decorated club coach, has passed away at the age of 76. A documentary of Eriksson was released on Amazon Prime on August 23rd, where the former Mexico manager gave an inspiring speech regarding his cancer diagnosis.

In January 2024, Eriksson announced he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer and was expected to have at most a year to live. He had stepped down from his role as sporting director at Karlstad in Sweden the previous February due to “health issues which are under investigation.”

Eriksson’s death was confirmed by his agent Bo Gustavsson and UK PR representative Dean Eldredge. He passed away at home on Monday morning, surrounded by family. The family has requested privacy during this time. Eriksson’s career spanned over four decades, during which he won 18 trophies. Starting with Degerfors IF and IFK Göteborg, he achieved notable success, including the Swedish title and UEFA Cup in 1982. His success continued with Benfica, Roma, and Lazio, where he secured the Serie A title in 2000.

Coaching career of Sven-Göran Eriksson

Sven-Göran Eriksson’s managerial career began in Sweden, where he initially made his mark with IFK Göteborg. Under his guidance, the team achieved notable success in European competitions, winning the UEFA Cup in 1982. These victories established Eriksson as a formidable coach with a keen tactical mind, laying the foundation for a career that would see him manage some of Europe’s top clubs and England.

Following his successes with Göteborg, Eriksson’s reputation grew, leading to stints in various European leagues. In 1997, he took over as manager of Lazio in Italy’s Serie A, where his impact was immediate and profound. Eriksson led Lazio to win the Serie A title in the 1999-2000 season, as well as the Coppa Italia and the UEFA Super Cup in 1999. His innovative approach and strategic prowess were key factors in Lazio’s domestic and continental success during his tenure.

Eriksson’s career reached new heights when he was appointed as the manager of the English national team in 2001. His time with England saw mixed results but included significant achievements, such as reaching the quarter-finals of the 2002 FIFA World Cup and the 2006 World Cup. His tenure also saw England reach the semi-finals of the 2004 UEFA European Championship. While his time with the national team was often scrutinized, Eriksson’s ability to manage high-profile players and navigate the pressures of international football was notable.

In the latter part of his career, Eriksson continued to demonstrate his managerial versatility. He managed clubs such as Manchester City in the English Premier League, where he guided the team to a fifth-place finish in the 2007-2008 season. Eriksson also had stints with the national teams of Mexico and Ivory Coast, showcasing his adaptability to different footballing environments and his continued relevance in the global football landscape. His career is marked by a blend of domestic and international success, underscoring his legacy as one of the prominent figures in football management.

Championships won by Sven-Göran Eriksson

Degerfors IF

Division 3 Västra Svealand: 1978

IFK Göteborg

Svenska Cupen: 1978–79, 1981–82

UEFA Cup: 1981–82

Benfica

Primeira Divisão: 1982–83, 1983–84, 1990–91

Taça de Portugal: 1982–83

Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira: 1989

Roma

Coppa Italia: 1985–86

Sampdoria

Coppa Italia: 1993–94

Lazio

Serie A: 1999–2000

Coppa Italia: 1997–98, 1999–2000

Supercoppa Italiana: 1998, 2000

UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup: 1998–99

UEFA Super Cup: 1999