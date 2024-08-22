Sven-Göran Eriksson gives heartbreaking yet inspirational message in documentary

Sven-Göran Eriksson, 76, has terminal pancreatic cancer and has only “one year” left to live. The former England manager gave an empowering speech in a new Amazon Prime documentary.

Sven-Göran Eriksson is a renowned Swedish football manager with a career spanning several decades. He first gained prominence in the 1980s with his success at IFK Göteborg, leading them to two Swedish championships and a UEFA Cup victory. His reputation grew internationally when he managed the Portuguese club Benfica, guiding them to a domestic league title and the European Cup final. Eriksson’s career took a notable turn when he became the head coach of the England national team in 2001, where he managed through the 2002 and 2006 FIFA World Cups and the UEFA Euro 2004, marking a high point with a quarter-final appearance at the latter tournament.

Following his tenure with England, Eriksson continued to work in various leagues and roles, including stints with Manchester City, Lazio, and the Mexican national team. His management style, characterized by tactical flexibility and a strong emphasis on player morale, has been influential, though his career has seen its share of both successes and controversies. Eriksson’s impact on international football remains significant, particularly for his innovative approaches and the high-profile teams he has managed.

In January 2024, Eriksson revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, with doctors estimating he had roughly a year left to live. Despite this, in February 2024, it was announced that Eriksson would be joining the Liverpool Legends management team for their charity match against Ajax in March. In a new Amazon Prime Video Sport documentary, the former England and Mexico manager gave a heartfelt message to the viewer.

Sven-Göran Eriksson says goodbye in documentary

“I had a good life,” Eriksson stated in the documentary entitled Sven which will be released on August 23rd. “I think we are all scared of the day when we die, but life is about death as well.

“You have to learn to accept it for what it is. Hopefully, at the end, people will say, ‘Yeah, he was a good man’. But everyone will not say that.

“I hope you will remember me as a positive guy trying to do everything he could do. Don’t be sorry, smile. Thank you for everything, coaches, players, the crowds, it’s been fantastic. Take care of yourself and take care of your life. And live it.”

Sven-Göran Eriksson won 18 titles in his career, with his most notable work being with Serie A side Lazio, where he won the Serie A title in the 1999–2000 season, showcasing their dominance in Italian football. Additionally, Eriksson led Lazio to triumph in the Coppa Italia twice, in the 1997–98 and 1999–2000 seasons. His achievements extended to the Supercoppa Italiana, with victories in 1998 and 2000. Internationally, Eriksson’s Lazio also claimed the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup in the 1998–99 season and the UEFA Super Cup in 1999, marking a period of notable success both domestically and in European competitions.