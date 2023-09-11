Sweden vs Austria: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Sweden will receive Austria this Tuesday, September 12 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This upcoming match on Tuesday, September 12 in the Euro Qualifiers is undeniably one of the most crucial fixtures, featuring two contenders vying for the top positions. On one side, there’s Austria, currently tied with Belgium at the summit of the standings with 10 points.

Nevertheless, Austria occupies the second spot due to their inferior goal difference. Regardless, this match carries immense significance, as their opponents will be Sweden, the very team striving to claim the second position. For the Swedes, who currently possess 6 points, securing a victory is imperative, as any other result would significantly complicate their standings in the group.

Sweden vs Austria: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 13)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 13)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 13)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 13)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Sweden vs Austria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Austria: ORF eins, ORF TVthek

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Greece: Nova Sports 3

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 2

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD

New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV6 Sweden, TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP Sport, Polsat Box Go

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX.