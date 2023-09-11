Sweden will receive Austria this Tuesday, September 12 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Sweden vs Austria online free in the US on Fubo]
This upcoming match on Tuesday, September 12 in the Euro Qualifiers is undeniably one of the most crucial fixtures, featuring two contenders vying for the top positions. On one side, there’s Austria, currently tied with Belgium at the summit of the standings with 10 points.
Nevertheless, Austria occupies the second spot due to their inferior goal difference. Regardless, this match carries immense significance, as their opponents will be Sweden, the very team striving to claim the second position. For the Swedes, who currently possess 6 points, securing a victory is imperative, as any other result would significantly complicate their standings in the group.
Sweden vs Austria: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (September 13)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 13)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 13)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 13)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 13)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Sweden vs Austria: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Austria: ORF eins, ORF TVthek
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2
Greece: Nova Sports 3
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 2
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Xtra, TOD
New Zealand: Sky Sport 2 NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV6 Sweden, TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, TVP Sport, Polsat Box Go
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Xtra, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX.