Belgium vs Estonia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Belgium will host Estonia this Tuesday, September 12 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Belgium vs Estonia online free in the US on Fubo]

After a hard-fought victory against Azerbaijan, Belgium maintained their position as leaders of the group with 10 points, tying with Austria but holding a superior goal difference. The group comprises three favorites competing for the two qualifying spots, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus and not relaxing.

In addition to Belgium and Austria, Sweden, with 6 points, are also harboring dreams of securing one of the two spots for Euro 2024. Hence, Belgium are in dire need of a victory, and they have a strong chance of achieving it since their opponents will be Estonia, one of the weaker teams in the region with aspirations to play a respectable role in the competition.

Belgium vs Estonia: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 13)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 13)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 13)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 13)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Belgium vs Estonia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: La Une, VTM, Sporza

Brazil: Star+, SportTV 3

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 5

International: UEFA.tv

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX