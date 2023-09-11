Belgium will host Estonia this Tuesday, September 12 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Belgium vs Estonia online free in the US on Fubo]
After a hard-fought victory against Azerbaijan, Belgium maintained their position as leaders of the group with 10 points, tying with Austria but holding a superior goal difference. The group comprises three favorites competing for the two qualifying spots, emphasizing the importance of maintaining focus and not relaxing.
In addition to Belgium and Austria, Sweden, with 6 points, are also harboring dreams of securing one of the two spots for Euro 2024. Hence, Belgium are in dire need of a victory, and they have a strong chance of achieving it since their opponents will be Estonia, one of the weaker teams in the region with aspirations to play a respectable role in the competition.
Belgium vs Estonia: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (September 13)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 13)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 13)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 13)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 13)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Belgium vs Estonia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: La Une, VTM, Sporza
Brazil: Star+, SportTV 3
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 5
International: UEFA.tv
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Document
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 5, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV4, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX