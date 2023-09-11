Italy vs Ukraine: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Italy will receive Ukraine this Tuesday, September 12 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The qualifiers have been a major disappointment for Italy, the reigning champions, who appear to be reliving the nightmare they endured during the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. To avoid a repetition of that ordeal, they must secure decisive victories urgently. And adding to the urgency is the fact that their opponents in the upcoming match are also the second-best team in the group.

Following their draw with England, Ukraine have amassed 7 points, positioning them in second place within the group. They are fully aware that if they aspire to qualify, Italy and England are the teams they must overcome, which underscores the tremendous importance of this upcoming game.

Italy vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (September 13)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 13)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (September 13)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 13)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Italy vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN Play Sur, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Molotov, L’Equipe, Free, L’Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Alpha TV

Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+

International: UEFA.tv

Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX