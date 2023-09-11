Italy will receive Ukraine this Tuesday, September 12 in a match for the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The qualifiers have been a major disappointment for Italy, the reigning champions, who appear to be reliving the nightmare they endured during the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. To avoid a repetition of that ordeal, they must secure decisive victories urgently. And adding to the urgency is the fact that their opponents in the upcoming match are also the second-best team in the group.
Following their draw with England, Ukraine have amassed 7 points, positioning them in second place within the group. They are fully aware that if they aspire to qualify, Italy and England are the teams they must overcome, which underscores the tremendous importance of this upcoming game.
Italy vs Ukraine: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (September 13)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (September 13)
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (September 13)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (September 13)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (September 13)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Italy vs Ukraine: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, ESPN Play Sur, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Molotov, L’Equipe, Free, L’Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Alpha TV
Indonesia: K-Vision, MNC Soccer Channel, Vision+
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Box Go, Polsat Sport News
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Sweden: V Sport Extra, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX