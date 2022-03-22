Sweden take on Czech Republic at Friends Arena in Solna for the Second Round of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Sweden vs Czech Republic: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Sweden and Czech Republic meet in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Second Round. This game will take place at Friends Arena in Solna. Two teams with similar stats in qualifying. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Sweden are in a difficult situation since their rivals are at the same level as them, the visitors have an offensive attack and defensive strength similar to the Swedes. The team did a good job during the Group Stage against Spain to try to win Group B but it was never enough and Sweden finished in the second spot with 16 points.

Czech Republic access the playoffs thanks to their ranking in the Nations League group stage, they played in the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers group stage but finished in the third sport of Group E with 14 points behind Wales with 15 points.

Sweden vs Czech Republic: Date

Sweden and Czech Republic play for the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Second Round on Thursday, March 24 at Friends Arena in Solna. The visitors scored 14 goals in the group stage and allowed 9 goals, plus their record was better than the home team with one less loss. The home team lost three games and scored 12 goals for.

Sweden vs Czech Republic: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 11:45 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Sweden vs Czech Republic at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Sweden and Czech Republic at the Friends Arena in Solna on Thursday, March 24, for the Second Round will be broadcast in the US by ESPN+, PrendeTV