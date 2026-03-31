Sweden vs Poland LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0) 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
The path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup goes through Solna! It’s Sweden vs. Poland in a massive Path B playoff final. Stick with us for live play-by-play updates and every thrilling moment from kickoff to the final whistle!
Sweden and Poland face off in a high-stakes winner-takes-all showdown. The prize? A direct ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in to be played in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.
For Sweden, this is a chance for redemption after Poland knocked them out at this exact stage four years ago. For Poland, it’s about maintaining their “playoff magic” and securing a third consecutive World Cup appearance.
Both national teams boast solid rosters, and Sweden will look to leverage home-field advantage to advance. However, many consider Poland the favorites to win, despite their historically poor record against the “Blågult.”
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14' - Poland asked for a penalty, but it was not given (0-0)
Robert Lewandowski was fouled inside the box while trying to hit the ball, but the penalty was not given as a handball by Swiderski was marked before.
10' - More fouls than clear chances (0-0)
Both clubs have been very aggressive, but with more fouls than clear chances on each other's boxes.
5' - Now Sweden want the ball (0-0)
The home team is trying to have the ball much more, controling the midfield and trying to avoid any mistakes to not give Poland a chance for a counter attack.
1' - Poland are more aggresive (0-0)
Few seconds into the game and Poland have arrived twice to Sweden's box. While no clear chance has appeared, it is clear that the visitors want to strike first.
0' - Game is underway! (0-0)
Sweden and Poland have started the actions at Solna in a game that will determine the nation who will go to Group F in the World Cup!
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Who will win?
Poland want to repeat what happened in 2022 and leave Sweden out of the World Cup. However, the Yellow and Blue believe the home-field advantage will be key to secure the ticket to the international tournament.
Everything is set for this thrilling match!
Tonight's referee
For this high-stakes duel, UEFA has appointed Slavko Vincic as the main referee of the game. The Slovenian has had 60 appearances in the Champions League, 31 in Europa League, eight in the Qualifiers, but is yet to make his debut in a World Cup.
Poland's starting XI!
Poland have also revealed the 11 players that will take the field from the beginning to face Sweden.
Sweden host Poland in the decisive final of Path B, with the winner earning a direct spot in Group F at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. It is set to be a thrilling encounter at the Strawberry Arena in Solna, with a ticket to the world's biggest stage officially on the line.
Fernando Franco is an accomplished writer and sports journalist who specializes in NFL, soccer, and boxing. Since joining Bolavip US in 2022, he has significantly broadened his sports journalism repertoire, offering deep insights and comprehensive coverage. Fernando's writing career began in 2013, and over the years, he has made notable contributions to leading sports media outlets such as Sopitas.com, Diario AS USA, and Goal. His articles are well-regarded for their depth and analytical approach.