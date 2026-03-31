Sweden vs Poland LIVE: Game is underway! (0-0) 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Sweden and Poland face off in a high-stakes winner-takes-all showdown. The prize? A direct ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in to be played in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

For Sweden, this is a chance for redemption after Poland knocked them out at this exact stage four years ago. For Poland, it’s about maintaining their “playoff magic” and securing a third consecutive World Cup appearance.

Both national teams boast solid rosters, and Sweden will look to leverage home-field advantage to advance. However, many consider Poland the favorites to win, despite their historically poor record against the “Blågult.”