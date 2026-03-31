What happens if Poland win, tie or lose vs Sweden today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Poland travels to the Strawberry Arena today to face Sweden in a high-stakes UEFA Playoff Final that will determine which nation secures a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The match is scheduled to kick off at 2:45 ET.

Following their narrow semifinal victory over Albania, the “White-Reds” enter this winner-takes-all clash knowing there is no safety net left in their qualifying campaign.

Robert Lewandowski leads a Polish side looking to overcome a difficult historical record on Swedish soil. This decisive matchup marks the end of the road for the European Qualifiers, where 90 minutes will decide the future of both programs.

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What happens if Poland beats Sweden today?

Poland will officially qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup if they beat Sweden today, securing their ticket to the tournament in North America and eliminating their rivals in this winner-takes-all UEFA play-off final.

Robert Lewandowski during the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers KO play-offs match (Source: Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images)

By winning this play-off path, they would join a Group F that already features the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia. This would set up a challenging schedule for the White and Reds, starting with a crucial opening match against Tunisia, followed by a heavyweight showdown with the Dutch.

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Entering the group as the “UEFA Path B winner”, Poland would look to improve on their previous World Cup campaigns and navigate a group where every point will be vital to reaching the knockout stages.

What happens if Poland and Sweden tie today?

If Poland and Sweden are level after 90 minutes, the match will go into extra time and potentially penalties to decide who qualifies for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. In this format, there are no second chances.

A draw in regulation time does not change the stakes but raises the pressure significantly. Both teams would have to rely on extra time strategy, substitutions and ultimately mental strength if the match reaches a penalty shootout.

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Given how evenly matched both sides are expected to be, a draw scenario often becomes a psychological battle as much as a tactical one, with fatigue and precision playing a decisive role late in the game.

What happens if Poland loses to Sweden today?

Poland will be eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification race if they lose to Sweden today, ending their European play-off campaign immediately. In this knockout final format, defeat means there is no second opportunity.

As reported around the fixture buildup, the match represents a winner-takes-all scenario at the Strawberry Arena, meaning the losing side will see their 2026 World Cup hopes officially come to an end on the final whistle.