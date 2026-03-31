Where to watch Sweden vs Poland live in the USA: UEFA World Cup qualifiers

Sweden will face each other Poland in the Path B final of the UEFA World Cup qualifiers. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and how viewers in the United States can watch the action live.

A return to the world’s biggest stage hangs in the balance as Poland and Sweden will look its place in the next World Cup. Poland enters as the favorite, backed by a talented roster and strong recent form, including a gritty 2-1 semifinal victory over Albania that showcased their resilience under pressure.

Sweden, however, arrives with plenty of momentum of its own after a commanding 3-1 win against Ukraine, proving they have the firepower and discipline to challenge anyone. With both teams carrying history, confidence, and everything to lose, this showdown promises high stakes and high drama.

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When will the Sweden vs Poland match be played?

Sweden play against Poland on Tuesday, March 31, in the Path B final of the World Cup qualifiers, with kickoff slated for 2:45 PM (ET).

Viktor Gyoekeres of Sweden – Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Sweden vs Poland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Sweden vs Poland in the USA

Catch the thrilling UEFA World Cup qualifiers showdown between Sweden and Poland in the USA. Stream the action on ViX.