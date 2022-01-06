Swindon Town and Manchester City will clash off on Friday at County Ground in the 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Manchester City will travel to the County Ground in Swindon to face Swindon Town in the Third Round of the 2021-22 FA Cup on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this FA Cup soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their seventh FA Cup meeting. No surprises here as Manchester City are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on three occasions so far; Swindon Town have surprisingly grabbed a triumph twice to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 5, 2002, when the Citizens won comfortably 2-0 at home in Manchester in the 2001-02 FA Cup campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in exactly 20 years, this time in the 2021/2022 FA Cup.

Swindon Town vs Manchester City: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 7, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: County Ground, Swindon

Swindon Town vs Manchester City: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Swindon Town vs Manchester City: Storylines

English fourth division side Swindon Town are attempting to reach the FA Cup Fourth Round for the first time since 2011-12 when they defeated Wigan 2-1. That was the final time that they have faced a Premier League team. The EFL League Two club have had to beat Crewe 3-0, as well as Walsall with a final result of 2-1, to set up a meeting with Manchester City in the 2021-22 FA Cup last-32.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola's outfit and the remaining 19 Premier League entries begin the competition in the Third Round. Man City have won their past seven FA Cup duels against teams from the fourth division or lower, with their last defeat being in January 1984 against Blackpool.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 5, 1910, and the Reds surprisingly celebrated a 2-0 win at home in the 1910-11 FA Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the Fourth Round.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Swindon Town vs Manchester City in the U.S.

The 2021-22 FA Cup Third Round game between Swindon Town and Manchester City, to be played on Friday at the County Ground in Swindon, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.

Swindon Town vs Manchester City: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Manchester City. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -1900 odds to go through to the next stage. Swindon Town, meanwhile, have a whopping +2200 odds to cause an upset and knock the Sky Blues out of the competition, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +1200 payout.

FanDuel Swindon Town +2200 Tie +1200 Manchester City -1900

* Odds via FanDuel