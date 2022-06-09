Switzerland and Portugal clash on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here, you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch in the US.

Switzerland vs Portugal: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in the US and Canada

With Qatar 2022 looming around, Switzerland and Portugal face off for the second time in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League group stage. Here you will find the date and kick-off time. To watch it in the US, tune in to fuboTV. If you’re in Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.

The Swiss national team heads back home aiming to bounce back from a tough start to the tournament. Murat Yakin's men are bottom of Group B with no points, having lost all three games so far.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo and company are leading the group with 7 points (W2 D1). Fernando Santos' side comes from a comfortable win over the Czech Republic and now will try to beat Switzerland for the second time, having won 4-0 on Matchday 2.

Switzerland vs Portugal: Date

Switzerland and Portugal will face each other on Sunday, June 12 at Stade de Geneve, Lancy on Matchday 4 of Group B of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Switzerland vs Portugal: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Switzerland vs Portugal in the US and Canada

The game to be played between Switzerland and Portugal on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV and by DAZN in Canada. Another option in the US: ViX.

