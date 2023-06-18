Switzerland vs Romania: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free Euro 2024 Qualifiers in your country

Switzerland will play against Romania this Monday, June 19 in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

This match in Group I is highly anticipated as it features a showdown between the top two teams and the main contenders for qualification to the next Euro 2024. Switzerland, who are expected to lead the group, have been in exceptional form, securing a perfect 9 points out of 9 and boasting an impressive goal difference of +9. Their opponents, Romania, had an unsatisfactory draw against Kosovo in their previous Matchday, but have 7 points and have performed well so far.

The match between Switzerland and Romania holds great significance as it will not only determine the current group leaders but also provide crucial points in the race for qualification. Switzerland will aim to maintain their strong momentum and extend their lead, while Romania will be determined to close the gap and strengthen their own position in the group. This encounter promises to be a thrilling and pivotal moment in Group I.

Switzerland vs Romania: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (June 20)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (June 20)

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (June 18)

Israel: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Switzerland vs Romania: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Brazil: Star+, SporTV 2

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Nova Sports Start

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

International: UEFA.tv

Israel: Sports 1

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Mexico: Sky HD

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV5

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF Play, SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport

USA: VIX+.